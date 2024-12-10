Woman Gets Bitten By A Shark In Crazy Video But She's Not Mad, Here's Why

While I have been fortunate enough to never have had a shark encounter I think I can assume how I would react. Apart from the absolute terror, I am sure I would be quite disgruntled if one happened to bite me. This is assuming I live to tell the tale. However this woman wasn't angry at all after her unfortunate encounter with a shark. Learn the incredible reason why this woman who was bitten by a shark is not mad at the animal at all.

Woman Bitten By Shark In Crazy Video

Lilian Tagliari is no stranger to adventure. As a travel influencer she shares her life, traveling around the globe, with her many followers. One of the things she enjoys doing most is spending time in the ocean. That includes time swimming with sharks. While she shared other videos of herself swimming with these apex predators peacefully, her most recent video paints a different picture. In the middle of her most recent dive in the Maldives a shark decided to take a little taste of the travel influencer. Let's just say she handles the situation with much more poise than I would have.

The video starts off with her floating peacefully among a large group of nurse sharks. As one of the sharks swims up underneath her, it decides to get a closer look at the human in its home. At the last second, the shark lunges towards one of Lilian's legs and takes a nice little nibble. She jolts at the pain and looks down at the damage. She has teeth marks on one side of her leg, and what appears to be scrapes on the other. However, she stays calm enough to film the marks still in the water, and does not immediately rush out. She explained to the NY Post that it was "just her luck" noting on how rare it is for a nurse shark to harm someone.

Additionally, she shared that she had been swimming with these sharks for a good hour before with no incident at all. She made the mistake of thinking, "Oh, a few more dives won't hurt." Well, I can confidently say that that last dive she did, did hurt.

Shark Bite Victim Is Not Mad At The Shark

While many people, myself probably included, would feel some sort of animosity towards the shark, Lilian does not. She explained that not only is she not mad at the shark, she feels bad for it. She explained to the Post, ""The boats do throw fish where they are, and because nurse sharks have very bad eyesight, that one just thought my leg was a piece of fish." Probably just an honest misunderstanding. She also addresses her lack of anger on her Instagram account. When sharing the video, she started her caption with, " I know I will probably get a lot of "hate" in this video..." Furthermore, she lists the other reasons that she is not mad about receiving her new set of scars. She wrote:

"YES, I go swimming in the middle of sharks

YES, I like to take photos with sharks

YES, I know I'm in their home.

So, I am not complaining ?"

While it is unfortunate that this woman was bitten by a shark, it is refreshing to see that she understands the nature of it. Sharks are wild animals, not domesticated puppies. Every time you willingly enter the water with them, you acknowledge the risk of them biting into you.

The Internet Has Thoughts

Just as she expected, the internet had some thoughts on Lilian's video. Here are some of the comments some of her 18 million viewers left about the incident.

"And this kids, is why we cover our skin up when we dive with sharks, so they don't mistake our contrasting skin color with a piece of food. Sharks are not "puppies"

"This is why a general rule for shark diving is to cover up, wetsuit or dive skin. White skin creates contrast against the blue water. Doing this in a dark colored suit would have avoided this from happening. Sure some may think no biggie. Because it's a nurse shark, make this mistake with a tiger and the diver loses a leg or worse! Human mistakes are the cause of most shark bites."