Robert Irwin Gets Emotional Seeing Wax Figure Of Late Father Steve Irwin

Things got emotional for Robert Irwin when he came face to face with the wax figure of his late father — Steve Irwin The Crocodile Hunter. Madame Tussauds recently unveiled the wax figure, and Robert came face to face with his father's sculpture.

Now, fans can see Steve Irwin in the flesh, er, wax. It was also a chance for his son Robert to see Irwin as more than just a photo as well. The younger animal enthusiast was clearly overwhelmed by the sight.

"That is amazing. It's the first time in a long time that he's not just a picture," Robert said, fighting back tears. I mean just check out the video posted by News.com.au. It's clearly an emotionally driven moment. Steve died when he was just 2-years-old in a freak accident with a stingray.

The TV star took a deep breath as he shook his head before walking away, as seen in a video posted by News.com.au. The wax museum also recreated the younger Irwin as well. That ended up being a surreal moment.

Robert Irwin Talks Wax Figure

"This is one of the most surreal moments of my entire life. This is just incredible," Robert said. "I just keep looking at every little bit going, 'It's me! It is me!' I don't know if the world is ready for two of me."

He also opened up about seeing his dad's wax figure as well.

"It was the first time I'd ever gotten to see my dad's wax figure. I'd seen pictures of it, but I'd never seen it in real life," he shared. "I was overcome with emotion. And I didn't think that was gonna happen, but I was actually quite emotional seeing it. Dad, for the last 17 years of my life, has been pictures and video, and to actually see him kind of just standing there, it was a lot. It was actually a lot to take in."

He said that he tried to not get overwhelmed.

"It was very emotional," he continued. "But you know what? My life's about continuing his legacy, so the fact that I get to be there with him now means a lot. I'm truly so grateful."