Steve Irwin's Son Smashed His Head Trying To Capture Crocodile

Nothing holds this young crocodile hunter down! Robert Irwin, son of the later "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, suffered an accident on his last crocodile adventure. Not only did he smash his head on this expedition, but it happened hours before his appearance on the Logies red carpet. Nevertheless, Steve Irwin's son made quite the appearance at the awards show that night.

Steve Irwin's Son Smashed His Head

Newsweek reports that just hours before the award ceremony, Robert Irwin smashed his head into a tree. The event happened while Steve Irwin's son was "catching crocodiles." While this accident sounds alarming, and the TV personality joked that he needed a "big make-up job" to cover it, he seemed fine and well at the awards show.

He posted the following video on his Instagram, showing how well he fits in both in the wild and on the red carpet.

In the video, he shows how he is a crocodile hunter by day and a red carpet walker at night. He walked the red carpet with his co-host Julia Morris. The pair looked like they had a blast, jumping for joy and posing for photos. There is even a video of the two of them busting a move, where Robert does the worm, and Julia lies on the ground.

Steve Irwin's son isn't just memorable for his crocodile hunting skills; he is also a loveable personality out of the wild. Comments flooded his many Instagram posts, some of which were very touching.

"You became a great man Robert, your father's legacy reamins in you." "You are so amazing Robert, such a lovely person. What an abassador for Australia." "Robert, uou always list the vibe of a room! A true star."

Crocodile Hunting

While Irwin did not provide further details about the injury he received when he smashed his head, he kept his fans updated with events from the Logies. Based on his happy and energetic appearance at the awards show, we all hope he is just fine.

However, accidents while crocodile hunting are not uncommon. Steve Irwin's son's work is no easy task. Crocodiles are incredibly strong animals capable of causing harm to humans if they are not careful. First, they have immensely powerful jaws and one of the strongest bite forces in the animal kingdom.

The saltwater crocodile has a bite force of 3,700 PSI, not to mention its sheer size. Saltwater crocodiles have been recorded to be up to 23 feet long and weigh over 2,000 pounds. Imagine coming face to face with an animal of that caliber.

With all those odds stacked against him, it is incredible that this young crocodile hunter doesn't have many more accidents.