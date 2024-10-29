YouTuber Graham Dingo Dinkelman, South Africa’s Steve Irwin, Dies After Snake Bite

People called him the South African Steve Irwin. YouTuber Graham Dingo Dinkelman garnered a following thanks to his work with animals, specifically reptiles and snakes. Sadly, Dingo ended up passing away on October 28 after spending almost a month in the hospital.

The conversationalist died after a venomous snake bit him. He had complications related to the bite. Born in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa on June 15, 1980, Dingo always loved animals. It's something that blossomed as he got older. He quickly developed a following on both YouTube and Instagram due to his kind nature and caring attitude towards animals. People compared him to Irwin in that way.

Sadly, they ended up sharing another tragic coincidence. Both men died from the animals they loved.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Kirstie, his wife, said in a statement, "Dingo fought incredibly hard throughout this very difficult period. We know that he was fighting to be here with us and we are so grateful for this. Sadly, despite his strength and resilience, my beloved husband passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his family."

Dingo Dies From Snake Bite

Still, Dingo did what he loved until the very end. He once explained why he did what he did. In a 2023 interview, he said, "My passion, my calling, the reason I have been put on the face of this earth, is to get animals into people's lives. I've always believed that we need to convert the unconverted, to reach people who've had absolutely no experience with nature and wildlife, who are scared of snakes and afraid of getting dirty, and to get them passionate about conservation. We can achieve this goal by sharing the right content on these social media platforms."

A green mamba ended up biting Dinkelman. Ultimately, he died from the bite.

One fan mourned his loss, "RIP Legend! Your knowledge and enthusiasm really helped me develop a love and respect for snakes. I will miss your videos in my feed. One of the most amazing people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. The world has just suffered an incredible loss. A truly great soul. His impact and legacy will live on for generations to come. But he went to rest way to you."