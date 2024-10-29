Woman Got Lost In The Mountains For Days Then A Venomous Snake Bit Her

In a remarkable tale of survival, a woman survived for days in the mountains after getting lost in the wilderness. The woman also got snake bit during her time in the wilds.

Talk about going from bad to worse. Honestly, the 48-year-old is lucky to be alive. The incident happened in Australia. Authorities found Lovisa "Kiki" Sjoberg in a state of confusion. The woman was both "dazed and injured" after spending days in the Snowy Mountains region of Kosciuszko National Park. She went missing on October 15 and wasn't found until October 27.

"She's in fact very fortunate to be alive... she obviously went through a tough time," Monaro Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay said at a press conference, via Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). The woman had traveled to the park to photograph wild horses. The last time anyone saw her was when she was driving her rental car towards the park.

When she didn't return the rental car, the company contacted local authorities. They began a search for the woman in the area. The fact that her car hadn't moved in days cued in authorities that something was wrong.

Woman Gets Bit By Snake

"She's had it in her possession for approximately 80 days ... we know she's had some regular use of the vehicle," Monaro Police District Acting Inspector Andrew Woods told The Sydney Morning Herald. "For it to then be left stationary for six days doesn't appear to be regular."

Authorities launched an extensive search for her. They drove bikes and four-wheel vehicles along the trails. They also deployed two helicopters to search the areas for her. "We had in excess of 30 people physically in the field every day searching," Lindsay said, according to ABC Australia. "We held grave concerns for the missing woman, and very glad she's been found safe and reasonably well."

In addition to getting lost, the woman also got bit by a snake a few days before her rescue. Right now, she's gone to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

"She advises she was bitten by a copperhead snake four days before being found and also rolled her ankle," Lindsay said, according to the report.