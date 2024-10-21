Family Terrified When Snake Emerges From Under Couch While They're Watching TV

A large snake popped its head out from beneath a couch, and spooked the family who it had intruded upon last Sunday.

According to the NY Post, the snake in question was a Florida Kingsnake. interestingly, this snake is native to Florida, but was found under the couch in Lincolnshire, England. The Pantziz family was enjoying a leisure Sunday, filled with television watching, before they were interrupted by the sneaky reptile.

Reportedly, Harry Pantziz and his family ran to the garden after seeing the snake in their home. Harry's wife proceeded to call for backup, and eventually, a wildlife expert arrived on the scene. The expert was sent from Ark Wildlife and Dinosaur Park, which is located in nearby Stickney.

The expert, named Jamie Mintram, was not entirely shocked to find that the intrusive reptile was a Florida kingsnake. Mintram was quick to point out that the snake was almost certainly a pet that had escaped. Mintram continued on to say that Florida kingsnakes are often bred in the UK for the pet trade. Moreover, pet snakes escape often. The critters are silent and, slippery and sneaky. Luckily though, Florida kingsnakes are non-venomous. Notably, they can grow up to four feet in length. For those interested, they retail for around $100.

The story of the Ark Wildlife and Dinosaur Park and the snake in question is not yet over. After Mintram arrived on scene and identified the snake, steps were taken to make the reptile comfortable. The snake was warmed up, and his health was checked out. After receiving a perfect bill of health from Mintram, the snake was officially taken in by the wildlife center.

Until the snake's rightful owners can be found by the wildlife center, the snake will be kept by Mintram and company at the center. Interestingly, the team at the wildlife center have given the snake the name "Micky" for the time being.

The snake's choice to pop his head out from under the Pantziz family's sofa really changed the life of the reptile. Now, he is enjoying professional care at a highly regarded facility, albeit with a new name.