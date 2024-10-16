Florida Man Charged For Abandoning Dog And Tying It To Post Before Hurricane Milton Hit

Remember that terrible story about someone abandoning a dog tied to a post? Well, we have an update for you. Authorities have found the owner responsible and arrested him.

The owner left the poor pup tied to a fence in stomach-high water on the side of a highway. Keep in mind, Hurricane Milton was about to make landfall. It would have spelled death for the animal if officers didn't rescue the dog in time.

Authorities arrested Giovanny Aldama Garcia and charged him with aggravated animal cruelty. It's a third-degree felony. He faces up to five years in prison. Garcia admitted to officers that he left behind the white bull terrier. He evacuated to Georgia and tied the dog up.

According to Garcia he chose to leave his dog Jumbo when he "couldn't find anyone to pick the dog up."

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez criticized Garcia for failing to be a responsible pet owner.

"In Hillsborough County, we take animal cruelty very seriously. This defendant is charged with a felony and could face up to five years in prison for his actions," Lopez said. "Quite frankly, I don't think that is enough. Hopefully, lawmakers take a look at this case and discuss changing the law to allow for harsher penalties for people who abandon their animals during a state of emergency."

Dog Owner Arrested

Fortunately for the dog, a driver got the attention of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Orlando Morales. He managed to eventually find the animal. The canine was under a lot of stress and barked at the officer.

"I don't blame you," the trooper told him, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Fortunately, Morales managed to free the animal and get it to safety. Afterwards, The Leon County Humane Society took in the dog and named him Trooper.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Garcia for his actions.

"When this poor dog was left out there," DeSantis said, "we said ... we're going to nail you when we find out who did it. And that's exactly what they're doing here in Hillsborough County with State Attorney Lopez."

"You don't just tie up a dog and have them out there for a storm. Totally unacceptable, and we're going to hold you accountable," DeSantis said at a news conference Tuesday.