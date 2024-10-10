Someone Tied A Dog To A Pole And Left It Before Hurricane Milton Hit

Many would consider this animal cruelty. A couple of police officers were shocked to find someone tied a dog to a post and left it just hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall.

The Florida Highway Patrol discovered that the dog's owners abandoned it as the deadly storm approached. Rather than ensuring the animal would be safe, they tied the poor pup to a post and made for the hills. It's easy to imagine that Hurricane Milton would have probably swept the poor animal away.

Fortunately, police officers discovered the animal in time. They shared the sad story on social media, posting a video to X (formerly known as Twitter). Authorities said they found the animal tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd. A police officer cautiously approached. The animal was already in dire straits. It was in a deep puddle up to its stomach.

The animal defensively growled, but the officer calmed the dog down. "It's okay, bud. It's okay. It's okay," the officer said. The officer related to the animal's barking saying, "I don't blame you. It's okay, buddy. It's okay."

"Do NOT do this to your pets, please..." the FHP captioned the post.

Dog Rescued Ahead Of Hurricane Milton

Fortunately, this story has a semi-happy ending, at least the best that one can hope for. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles confirmed that they managed to rescue the animal from the post and puddle. They confirmed that it was in the back of the patrol car with several blankets.

"The dog rescued by @FHPTampa is safe and receiving care. Troopers brought him to a vet, where he was examined for injuries and received a clean bill of health," read the post.

For their actions, the police officers got noticed. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisreshared the initial post. He thanked the officers. "Thank you, @FHPTampa. It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm. FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable," DeSantis wrote.

It's not the first time that someone left their pets during a natural disaster. And it won't be the last. But it's still sad. Hurricane Milton would have surely killed the poor animal.