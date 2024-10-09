Florida Residents Reveal Why They Feel Like They Can't Evacuate For Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton steadily approaches Florida residents have been urged to evacuate for their safety. While many have boarded up their homes and fled some have stayed behind. Discover why some of Florida's residents feel like they can't evacuate even as Hurricane Milton threatens all that they have.

Why Some Florida Residents Feel Like They Can't Evacuate

Although many assume that these residents just don't want to leave their possessions behind, the reality is that many of them do not have the resources to leave. PEOPLE shares that some of the issues that these residents are facing include, "lack of resources, challenges with transportation, concerns about where to go and more."

Many of the Florida residents that feel they can't evacuate claim that they do not have the gas or money that would allow them to drive long distances. They cannot afford hotels or lodging for themselves and their families while they wait out Hurricane Milton. Others fear getting stuck on congested roads with increased traffic of those fleeing the state.

The Tampa Mayor, Jane Castor, issued a dire warning the other day. She stated, "If you choose to stay in one of those evacuation areas, you're going to die." With terrifying warnings like that, it is no wonder that the majority of Florida residents chose to leave. However, what of those who cannot? What are those who lack the resources supposed to do?

How To Survive Hurricane Milton If You Cannot Evacuate

PEOPLE shared one Florida resident's response to choosing to stay. While they argued that people were telling them to "Go get in your car and figure it out after you go" the resident shared horror stories that made them choose to ignore that advice. The TikTok user shared, "With [Hurricane] Ian, so many of my friends got stuck on the highway because they ran out of gas. There were not places for them to stay."

So, whether it is fear from past hurricanes or lack of resources, some Florida residents feel that they cannot evacuate, even as Hurricane Milton approaches. Other residents just feel more comfortable hunkering down at home. They take comfort in knowing that they have survived hurricanes in the past and expect to do so again.

Florida is trying to help all of its residents, including those who are choosing not to evacuate. They provide a list of available storm shelters across counties as well as assistance in determining if you live in an evacuation zone. Furthermore, they offer transportation resources for those who need assistance in reaching shelters.

While some residents still refuse to budge, state officials continue to urge them otherwise. Florida Emergency Management Executive Director, Kevin Guthrie, spoke to residents through a news conference. He stated, "Please, if you are in the Tampa Bay area, you need to evacuate."

He continued by sharing, "Drowning deaths due to storm surge are 100% preventable if you leave." Hillsborough County emergency official, Timothy Dudley Jr, also chimed in. He stated, "You have time. Get somewhere safe, and we'll see you on the other end."

Best wishes to all of those who will be affected by Hurricane Milton. We hope that all residents reach somewhere safe before the storm strikes.