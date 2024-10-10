New iPhone Feature Could Save Your Life During Hurricane Milton

After a recent software update, many iPhone users have discovered a new feature that could become essential in times of peril.

According to UNILAD, anyone with iOS18 on their iPhone should be able to access satellite messaging. Moreover, anyone with an iPhone 14 or newer should also have access to the highly touted satellite messaging. Notably, satellite messaging allows iPhone users to contact loved ones via SMS in the phone's messaging app. While such seems like business as usual, the kicker is that these messages will send without cellular or WiFi service. Obviously, with Hurricane Milton barreling toward Florida, this feature may get its heaviest workload yet in the coming days.

The satellite messaging feature first came to public popularity after Hurricane Helene. In the days after Helene hit western North Carolina, Matt Van Swol said on X that the feature was "literally saving lives" in the region. Such is high praise, and the feature may do just as Van Swol said in southern Florida later this week.

Satellite Messaging Allows iPhone Users The Opportunity to Communicate Through Dangerous Times

So, how exactly does the satellite messaging work?

For starters, the feature does require iPhone users have a carrier cell phone plan. It should also be stated that users may be charged for sending a text via satellite messaging.

Now, as far as how to send a satellite message in the heat of the moment - iPhone users must be outside. Likewise, a clear view of the sky and horizon is required as well. Once the messaging is opened in such conditions, the iPhone should 'immediately' prompt the user to connect to the nearest satellite. From there, it is as easy as sending the message and awaiting a reply.

On top of the satellite messaging, iPhones are also equipped with an emergency SOS feature, which connects users to emergency services with our without cell service or WiFi.

As Hurricane Milton makes its toward Florida, such features may save lives, as they reportedly did after Helene. Regardless, the features are certainly a net positive for society, and all seem to agree with that.