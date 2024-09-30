Hurricane Helene destroys North Carolina town
Screenshot from TikTok
North Carolina Town Suffers As Hurricane Helene Leaves Disaster In Its Wake — See Startling Before And After Photos

Although Hurricane Helene was projected to strike hard, this town in North Carolina was not prepared for the damage that would be coming for them. This town went from picturesque to disaster overnight as Hurricane Helene almost wiped it out entirely.

North Carolina Town Suffers After Hurricane Helene Strikes

Chimney,Rock,,North,Carolina

Shutterstock Photo

The North Carolina town of Chimney Rock seemed to have escaped the horrors of Hurricane Helene at first. However, their luck did not continue for long. The NY Post reports how the entire town was nearly wiped out this past Saturday when "floodwater overwhelmed a dam, overrunning the area and destroying almost everything in sight."

The rescue crew leader, Chris Murray spoke with a local news outlet and shared that there was nothing left of the small village. He continued by stating,

"I've never seen concentrated damage like we've seen here."

North Carolina was not the only state to be affected by Hurricane Helene. In addition to North Carolina, five other states were affected. However, North Carolina was hit the hardest "with at least 30 of the over 100 dead coming" from there.

Image via Google Maps

Hurricane Leaves Down In Debris

Chimney Rock North Carolina after Hurricane Helene

Screenshot from TikTok

Hurricane Helene managed to wipe out "half of the businesses on the southern side of town," according the The NY Post. They were taken out by flooding from the Broad River. A resident in the area showed a terrifying clip on TikTok of just how intense the flash flooding in the area was.

@madgfarrier

Downtown Chimney Rock, North Carolina ? Wiped out? By Extreme Flash Flood #flood #flooding #flashflood #disaster #severeweather #weather #news #wipedout #extreme #dangerous #emergency #Downtown #ChimneyRock #northcarolina #USA #foryou #viral

? Emergency Alarm (Remastered 2015) - Bepo

 

In the video you can see cars and buildings being swept away in the turbulent waters. The siren's in the background make the scene all the more eerie. People online shared their shock and prayers with those who were affected.

One user wrote, " I'm so sorry Chimney Rock was a beautiful place and will be again. Hope all are safe. Prayers to you all."

Another added, "I was just telling my husband I didn't really get the difference between a flash flood and a regular flood. I get it now."

A third chimed in, " I just cannot imagine the sadness seeing everything you worked so hard for be destroyed. Prayers for everyone."

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced that the plan is to be in North Carolina on Monday. In a statement, Criswell said, "It's still very much an active search and rescue mission." We hope that all those who are suffering are found and assisted after this tragic hit from Hurricane Helene.

himney-rock-nash-county-so

Image via Police

