Flash Flood Sweeps Away Arizona Woman Chenoa Nickerson at Grand Canyon, Still Missing Three Days Later

It's now entering day three since Arizona Woman Chenoa Nickerson went missing at the Grand Canyon National Park. Search crews were out in full force again.

On Thursday, flash flood waters swept Nickerson into a nearby creek, and no one has seen her since. Arizona called the National Guard in to help hikers in the area. But they could do little to help the missing hiker after the fact. Nickerson had been hiking in Havasu Creek. The creek eventually combines with the Colorado River. She had been staying at a campground near the village of Supai on the Havasupai reservation. It's a popular area near the Grand Canyon, known for its waterfalls.

That's when a flash flood struck the area. The flood trapped several hikers in the area and ended up sweeping Nickerson away. A helicopter ended up rescuing several hikers from the area after the made it to the village. Gov. Katie Hobbs ended up calling in the Arizona National Guard to help those stranded. Several Blackhawk helicopters came to the area.

Chenoa Nickerson Still Missing

"Rescue efforts began promptly, with an initial flight taking off before 3 p.m. to assist individuals stranded both below and above Beaver Falls," the National Park Service said.

In response to the flood, The Tribal Council closed the trail to its reservation. It's asking for visitors to stay away until the flood waters go away. "We kindly ask for your patience as we see to the health and safety of the tourists and the Tribal members," the tribe's tourism department said on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the search continues for Nickerson on Sunday. Authorities say that she was last seen hiking with her husband in Havasu Creek. Her sister remains hopeful that they might find her alive. She said, "We remain hopeful that she will be found safely. Her Husband Andrew has been rescued and is safe. We love her very much and are not giving up on her. We want all efforts focused on the search and finding her safely."

She also praised rescue crews. "We are profoundly grateful for you and fully acknowledge that you are currently defying the impossible," she said.