Olympic Legend Announces He's Selling House And Medals To Fund Travel Overseas

An Olympic legend is making a big change. Diving champ Greg Louganis announced that he is selling off his home in California as well as three of his Olympic medals.

He needs the money to fund his move overseas. The former athlete plans to relocate from the US to Panama to start life fresh. But he needs the dough to do so. The Olympian is selling off three of his five Olympic medals. After selling the medals, he made $437,000.

"So, as life moves forward, what are you prepared to leave behind?" he wrote on Facebook. "I am 65 years old, and I am asking just that. I am no longer who I used to think I was. Not even close to 'What' other people or 'Who' other people think I am. I have auctioned three of my medals, which sold, I believe, because I went against what the 'experts' told me last time when I tried the first time. I told the truth; I needed the money. While many people may have built businesses and sold them for a profit, I had my medals, which I am grateful for."

Olympic Legend Is Leaving

He also added, "The other consideration is the sale of my house. I am VERY happy with whom I sold it to. I thanked and blessed the house to bring joy, love, peace, happiness, and a sense of safety to those who entered the house."

The Olympic legend says that he was inspired to get rid of a lot of his personal possessions and leave California after several friends lost it all in previous wildfires in the region.

"I know I am choosing to do this, but their resilience is an inspiration for me to start anew, with an open heart and an open door. Opening up to possibilities," he said.

"I realized I often close myself off, shut myself down, and play small for the comfort of others. I don't think I have realized or given myself credit for what I might be able to accomplish," he said. "Now I get to discover who is Greg Louganis? Without the distraction and noise from outside. At least this is my goal, and hey, I may not find that."