Olympic Skier Opens Up About The Unbearable Pain Of Freezing His Manhood During Brutal Race Conditions

Turns out there are some unforeseen drawbacks to being an Olympic skier. One of those includes the unbearable pain of accidentally freezing your manhood.

An Olympic skiier is reflection on that time he froze his penis while competing in the en's 50km Cross-Country at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. It's actually the second time 27-year-old Remi Lindholm froze the body part. In 2022, he faced brutal winter conditions and didn't even win gold at the event.

Lindholm finished 28th and left the event to nurse his manhood. The Olympic skiier was competing in sub-freezing temperatures. Speaking with Finnish media outlet IL, the Olympic skier said. He opened up about one of the worst pains that a man can face. He said the pain was unbearable when his body finally started to warm up.

Olympic Skier Freezes Down There

"You can probably guess what was on the ice when I got to the finish line. It was one of the worst competitions I've been in. It was just about battling through. When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable," he said. His team ended up giving him a heat bag to apply to his groin. That helped things thaw out.

It was the second time the Olympic skier experienced something like that. In the Ruka World Cup, he also ended up freezing his manhood. But he admitted that the second time was the worst. He said, "It was [worse this time]. Pretty unbearable pain."

It turns out that the injury isn't that uncommon. Skiier Calle Halfvarsson also experienced the same injury during the 20km World Cup event in Ruka. It left him worried that he won't be able to have children in the future due to the injury.

"I have frozen my penis," he told Swedish publication Expressen. "For real. D—n, I had to lie in there [warm-up tent] for 10 minutes to warm it up. It hurts so d—n much. It's terrible. It's lucky that I'm going to have my second child because this is going to be difficult in the future if I'm going to continue like this."