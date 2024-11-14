Winter Season May Have Unwelcome Side Effect On Men’s Manhood, According To Doctors: “Don’t Panic”

The weather outside is frightful, especially it turns out if you're a man. The winter season may have an unwelcome side effect on well, your manhood.

Doctors have opened up about a side effect of things getting really cold outside. Apparently, there's an unofficial name for it as well. It's called "winter penis," and it occurs when cold weather comes in. Cold weather, especially in the colder climates, causes things to shrink up a bit down there.

Dr Sarah Jarvis GP and clinical director of Patient.info, explained to The Sun, "Technically winter penis is a thing. Basically, in winter your body retains heat by shutting down blood vessels on the surface. We know that one of the most obvious places, because it has a very large surface area, is the penis. We also know that testicles tend to get smaller in cold whether and may well be drawn higher up into the scrotum."

Well, isn't that all scientific. Now, you have an excuse if anyone ever says you're a bit on the smaller side. Fortunately, according to Jarvis, all of this is just temporary. So don't look down and suddenly freak out. Go take a bath instead.

Winter Changes

"It is not a physical permanent change, if you warm up then it will go back to normal," she said. "Do not panic, it may well look smaller, just go into a warm room or have a nice warm bath and you will be fine."

According to Dr. Darius Parduch, a sexual health specialist, thinks can shrink from 20 to 50 percent when exposed to cold air below 60 degrees Fahrenheit. The more you know, right? He told Men's Health that it's due to restricting blood flow.

"When you're cold, your blood vessels constrict, which limits blood flow to your penis," Parduch explained. However, the condition could also cause pain and discomfort as well. Consider wearing boxer briefs over boxers. If things get bad enough, you can always get some erectile dysfunction medication from your doctor to help through the winter months.

Winter is a time of change between the seasons and years. Your body may be going through some changes as well. Just don't freak out.