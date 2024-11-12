If Your Hands Go Numb Or Tingle This Winter, Get Somewhere Warm Immediately

We all know that being outside in the cold for too long is not a good thing. I am sure we have all felt the mild pins and needles or the way our skin cracks when it is exposed to very cold temperatures. However, did you know that if your hands go numb or tingle that that is your body giving you a warning. Something dangerous is beginning to take place and you need to get inside and get warm immediately.

What It Means If Your Hands Go Numb Or Tingle This Winter

If you notice your hands beginning to go numb or start to tingle you need to get inside immediately. Your body is showing the beginning warning signs of frostbite. The Mayo Clinic shares that "Frostbite is an injury caused by freezing of the skin and underlying tissues." In its beginning stages it is referred to as frostnip. That is when your skin feels cold and begins to go numb.

If you get inside quickly, frostnip can be reversed. However, if you ignore these warning signs and it progresses to frostbite, your chances of recovery lessen. As frostbite progresses the color of your skin may change. Even mild frostbite can be improved with the correct warming techniques. However, once it passes that stage serious and permanent damage can be done to the skin, muscle, bone, and other tissue in the body.

Symptoms And Stages

Having your hands go numb or tingle is just one of the many signs of frostbite. The Mayo Clinic shares the following as signs and symptoms of frostbite.

Numbness

Tingling

Patches of skin in shades of red, white, blue, gray, purple, or brown.

Cold, hard, waxy-looking skin

Clumsiness due to joint stiffness.

Pain

Blistering after rewarming

Frostbite doesn't happen instantly. Instead, it happens in stages. It begins with frostnip. This is where you will feel your hands go numb and tingle. Then, it progresses to moderate frostbite when there will be slight changes in skin color. Additionally, the affected area may feel warm and begin to burn. Finally, there is deep frostbite. In this stage, all layers of skin and tissues are affected. Skin will appear white or blue-gray.

Frostbite is most common on your fingers, toes, ears, cheeks, penis, chin, and tip of your nose. Be aware of all of these areas if you are out in the cold. Additionally, be aware of how long you are in the cold weather. Furthermore, be sure to know and follow frostbite survival protocols. Oftentimes, the internet gives false information and many people make irreversible mistakes trying to save their hands.