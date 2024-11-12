We all know that extreme cold conditions can lead to the dreaded frostbite. However, there are many common misconceptions about how to treat frostbite. If you think you know exactly what to do to restore feeling to your fingers, you may be surprised at this information. Here is the worst thing you could do if you get frostbite this winter.

Worst Thing To Do If You Get Frostbite Might Surprise You

Frostbite happens when your skin is exposed to severe cold temperatures for too long a period of time. The Maryland Health Department shares exactly what happens. "Reduced blood flow causes ice crystals inside body tissue, leading to serious or permanent damage." Not only can frostbite lead to tingling and numbness in your body but it can also cause pain. As well as tissue destruction and even loss of fingers and toes.

Doesn't sound like fun right? So what do you do if you get frostbite? Well I can tell you the worst thing to do if you get frostbite. If you have frostbite do not run your hands, or the affected area, under hot water. Seems counterproductive right? Your tissues literally have ice crystals they are so cold, so why not warm them up?

While it does make sense to warm up your body, and you should, hot water is not the way. Your tissue, skin, and nerves are damaged and affected by the frostbite so hot water would actually do more harm than good. You may not be able to correctly gauge the actual temperature of the water, and then the hot water can burn you and cause even more tissue damage.

More Tips On Handling Frostbite

Now that you know the worst thing to do if you have frostbite, you may be wondering what you should do. You can use warm water to warm up your hands. Trust me, that warm water is going to feel incredibly hot to your poor damaged hands. Similarly, you want to find shelter and get out of the harsh, cold environment that caused the frostbite to begin with.

Drink warm liquids, elevate the frostbitten area, and if your symptoms do not begin to improve within 15-30 min seek medical attention.