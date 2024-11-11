Want to Stay Warm While Outdoors This Winter? Eat More

As the winter months slowly begin rolling in you may be wondering how to keep warm. Sure, you could always wear more layers but sometimes even that isn't enough to keep you from turning into a human popsicle outside. If you want to stay warm this winter while being outdoors you are going to want to eat more of this.

Stay Warm Outdoors By Eating This

If you want a simple way to stay warm outdoors in colder weather, eat more. The Big Outside shares that "your body needs more fuel in freezing temperatures to keep your internal furnace burning." This is especially true if you plan on being outdoors for more than two hours. However, in this instance not all foods are created equal.

When you are out in the cold you want to consume high-fat snacks. That is because "fat is like a slow-burning fuel that keeps your body going for the long haul." You want that during the cold weather. Good examples of high-fat snacks are chocolate, cheese, and nuts. So if you are planning on being outside in the colder months those snacks area great to have on hand. Not only will they help you stay warm outdoors but they are also delicious.

If you are not sure when to eat your body gives you signs. Chills and fatigue are two of the more common signs that your body needs food. Similarly if you are going to be outdoors for more than two hours then you know you need to eat. High-fat, tons of protein, and tons of calories are your friend in these situations.

Adding a hot drink to the mix will only benefit you and the situation as well. So, moral of the story is if you want to stay warm outdoors eat some high-fat snacks and have a warm drink.