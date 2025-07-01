Mom Gets 7-Year-Old Daughter Spray Tan And Unleashes Wraith Of The Internet

A New Jersey mom unleashed an online firestorm after getting her daughter a spray tan and sharing it online with the world. The decision received plenty of backlash from her followers.

Noel LaPalomento shared a video of her 7-year-old daughter, Giada, with a spray tan. In a TikTok, she shared a video of her daughter drew plenty of responses from people online. Many didn't agree with the mom's decision to do so.

"Do we not say no anymore?" One wrote. Another commented, "I didn't even know what a spray tan was at 7..." Several expressed concern for the 7-year-old and her mental well-being. They felt getting a spray tan so early would affect her future standards for beauty. One wrote, "I just feel like it sets a certain beauty standard at a young age."

The mom was quick to defend herself from haters.

Daughter Gets Spray Tan

"I don't agree," she replied. "She knows makeup, nails, etc, is just for fun and a way to express yourself and be creative."

She garnered plenty of supporters who also supported her decision to let her daughter get a tan. One wrote, "Why would she? It's not like anyone is going to get hurt."

Another wrote, "I'd rather get my kid a spray tan than have them lie out in the sun. She looks so cute!" Yet another person wrote, "My mom and I always did what we called Paris Hilton day once a month: spray tan, nails, shopping, lunch."

Others expressed that they enjoyed the mom's parenting style.

"Your parenting style is exactly who I aspire to be as a mother!!!!" one wrote. Another commented, "It's so refreshing seeing you let her live her best life and be herself and experience girlhood love you for that."

Others also weighed in on the whole thing. They made jokes about the outrage.

One wrote, "This is actually so dangerous because she might grow up to be a baddie who loves experiencing things with her mom."

Another wrote, "This is so WRONG!!!!! Simply because I didn't get to join this iconic girls' day."