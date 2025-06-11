Carnival Cruise Passengers Are Given Another Important Update

Carnival Cruise, like other cruise lines, continually updates its policies. Most of the time, it is to keep their passengers safe. However, the constant changes and updates can often lead to confusion. For example, confusion recently spread across Carnival Cruise Lines when they sent out an update regarding their policy on handheld fans. However, they recently released another update. Find out what this important Carnival Cruise update was.

Carnival Cruise Releases An Important Update

This update is nothing as serious as not bringing firearms or drugs on board. It also has nothing to do with their recent ban on handheld fans on their dancefloors. Instead, this Carnival Cruise update has to do with balcony doors. Yup, that's right, seems oddly specific, right? Well, that is because there have been several complaints from guests about other passengers sleeping with their balcony doors open.

According to LadBible, several passengers complained to the cruise line's brand ambassador, John Heald, about the matter. They argued that when passengers were sleeping with their doors open, it was somehow also shutting off the air conditioning in neighboring rooms. While Heald dismissed these claims, stating that they were not true, he did argue that leaving your balcony doors open could cause other problems.

Although he denied that having the door open shut off the air, he did suggest that having it open could be a nuisance in another way. He suggested that sea air and breezes can be intense at times, which would cause the balcony doors to slam shut. That loud bang could, and most likely would, wake your neighbors. Therefore, he suggests that if passengers enjoy sleeping with the sound of the ocean, they should place a blocker in the doorway to prevent it from slamming shut.

Additionally, after various other complaints, Heald reminded passengers that their mattresses should stay inside of their cabins. You are more than welcome to have your balcony doors open to enjoy the breeze and the sounds. However, dragging your mattress out onto your balcony and sleeping out there is not permitted, go figure.