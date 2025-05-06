If You Are Planning A Cruise You Should Know About This Cruise Feature That Has Been Disappearing Off Ships

Many people love cruises. Whether it is the ability to see many different locations at once, or just the fact that once you board the ship you don't have to worry about anything I am not quite sure. What I am sure of however is that cruises have been a popular way to vacation for quite some time. However, there are some major changes happening across many cruise lines. If you are planning a cruise you should know about this cruise feature that has been disappearing left and right.

What Cruise Feature Is Disappearing?

Now depending on your vibe, this may either be good or bad news for you. If you are someone who enjoys an excuse to get dolled up you may be sad that this cruise feature is disappearing. However if you are someone who likes to keep things casual you may be fine with it. Apparently many cruise lines are getting rid of their formal nights. Reader's Digest shares that "For decades, most weeklong cruises, even on budget cruise lines, had one or two formal nights per sailing—and passengers would don tuxedos, ballgowns, jackets and ties for these special evenings."

However that no longer seems to be the case. Many cruise lines are sensing the shift in the tides (no pun intended) and are accommodating their guests' desires. Vice President of Hotel Operations for Azamara Cruises shared how "guests today are prioritizing comfort, authenticity and personal expression." Therefore, in an attempt to keep up with their passengers' desires they have opted for a change. He shared, "We embrace this evolution with a resort-casual dress code across our fleet, allowing guests to feel comfortable while still enjoying an elevated atmosphere."

Is This Happening Across All Cruise Lines?

While this cruise feature is disappearing across many cruise lines, it is not happening across them all. Some of the cruise lines that are getting rid of their formal nights include, Norwegian Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages, Viking, and Celebrity's. Some of those cruise lines, such as Virgin Voyages are expressing a "Come as you are" motto and encouraging guests to wear whatever makes them most comfortable. Where as cruise lines like Celebrity are offering "Evening Chic" nights which are more cocktail attire than formal, but still not casual.

However, various cruise lines are still holding fast to their formal evenings. Some of those lines include, Holland America, Royal Caribbean, Princess and Carnival. As well as MSC, which hosts a "Gala Night" and Cunard which boasts old-school style and ballroom dancing in the evenings. How do you feel about this cruise feature disappearing on many ships?