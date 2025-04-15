A Woman Lives On A Cruise Ship For Free As Long As She Follows One Important Rule

When thinking of luxury cruises I am sure we all imagine luxury prices. However this woman and her husband are able to live on a cruise ship for free. How did they manage to swing this? Well, it is simple really. This woman lives on the cruise ship for free as long as she follows one important rule.

The One Important Rule Woman Who Lives On Cruise Ship Must Follow

I think it is first important to point out that this woman's husband works for the cruise line. I know, I am sorry to pop all of your fantasy bubbles. However, she is not a random guest who just got lucky enough to live on the cruise for free. Instead, Christine Kesteloo used to hold the title of cruise director. Now she accompanies her husband, who works as a cruise's chief engineer.

Naturally, being married to the cruise's chief engineer comes with its perks. You know...like living on the cruise ship for free. However, she could easily lose that privilege if she breaks the one important rule they set for her. While she does not have many limitations aboard the cruise ship there is one...no gambling.

In a way it makes sense. Kesteloo explains beautifully. ""I am not allowed to sit at a slot machine and play my heart until I win because it would look a little weird if I, as the wife of the chief staff engineer, won like a big jackpot. So I am not allowed to gamble on the ship."

Otherwise Life Is Great

So there you have it, as long as she doesn't gamble on board this woman can live on the cruise ship for free. Besides that one perk, Kesteloo can enjoy all the same amenities as the cruise guests. The NY Post shares, "Room and board on the cruise don't cost Kesteloo anything — and she's able to enjoy the same perks as the crew, like alcoholic drinks for half off and internet access at a discounted rate."

Additionally she can use amenities such as the pools, gym, and spa. Not to mention that she argues that she and her husband have "he best cabin in the whole entire ship." Honestly with all that comes included, I don't think that one rule is too much to follow.

If you want to follow along, she shares many of her cruise life adventures on her Tik Tok.