Couple Sells Business And Departs On 15-Year Cruise, You'll Never Guess How Much It Costs

When most people retire they imagine a life of relaxation. However I assume that most people imagine this life in their home and on land. Well, for one couple that wasn't enough relaxation for them. Instead of retiring the typical way, this couple opted to sell their business and home and head to the sea. Now, they plan to spend over a decade out on the open ocean as they depart on a 15-year cruise.

Couple Retires And Plans To Live Full Time On Ship During 15-Year Cruise

Lanette and Johan Canen are far from the typical retired couple. Both are 55 and started this epic journey of theirs last year in 2024. The NY Post shares that couple joined the many passengers "aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey ship." This cruise will take them through the first stint of their 15-year cruise. The couple will be aboard this particular ship for three years.

The NY Post explains, "The ship is a residential vessel that will stop at 425 ports in 147 countries in the next three years but the rent they pay locks in a room for 15 years." If you are anything like me, your first thought may have been what they heck did they do for a living to be able to afford this fanciful retirement lifestyle?

Surprisingly, it doesn't cost as much as you'd think. The couple admitted that they never imagined they would be able to afford this lifestyle either. However, after selling their car rental business, they had enough to rent their cabin aboard the cruise ship.

How Much Does A 15-Year Cruise Cost?

Johan admitted that many people where shocked to find out how affordable this retirement option truly is. He said, "People think we're ultra rich for being able to do this, but it's cheaper than our rent and living costs in Hawaii. This is for normal people." The couple admitted that they could afford their cabin on the cruise ship for just $3,500 a month.

Given the prices of rent, electricity, groceries etc. in Hawaii, the price of $3,500 monthly for an all-inclusive stay is not so bad. The couple will have their room, all food and drink, and their destinations included in that price. Honestly, not bad. For the entire year it comes out to around $42,000 for a year to see the world and live in luxury.

Is This The Future?

While this couple may seem unique, they are not the only ones with this grand idea. More and more retired people are opting for this way of living as a chance to see the world. According to Lanette and Johan, it seems to be effective. The couple has visited more than 25 countries in just the short 8 months they have been aboard their cruise.

Additionally, "The Odyssey spends multiple days at each port unlike traditional cruise ships which get in and out within a day." This allows the couple to actually spend time in each location rather than rushing. While many people say not seeing family would hold them back, The Odyssey even has a solution for that.

The NY Post shares that the cruise line allows, "friends and family can visit for up to 28 days with their own room and it's free." Lanette and Johan admit that they have zero regrets. They have someone doing their laundry and changing their sheets and they are responsibility free. Now they get to have nothing but fun and adventure. Honestly, it sounds incredible to me.