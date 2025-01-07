Traveler, Who Has Been To Every Carribbean Island, Reveals The Three Best Islands To Go To

Are you planning an island vacation to the Caribbean? With there being 27 islands to choose from, selecting the right destination can be a bit daunting.

Fortunately, one traveler has been to them all, and he's ready to share his solid travel advice with you. Writing for The Daily Mail, Nigel Tisdall revealed which Caribean islands are actually worth the fuss. He explained, "Every winter I'm asked where is the best place to go in a charismatic region that offers much more variety than we realize, from idyllic coral cayes to majestic, rainforest-cloaked mountains and cultural flavours that include French, Spanish, Dutch, Irish and Creole. While every island has its charms, these are my all-time faves."

Three of Nigel's top Caribbean islands to visit are Nevis, Grenada, and Jamaica. Each island offers its own sights, experiences, and customs. So you may want to book a second vacation to experience them all.

For the traveler, Nevis proved to be a quiet getaway with plenty of character. It makes it perfect for families looking for some sunshine and fun. Check out a roadside barbecue while you are there.

Caribbean Island Getaway

He wrote, "For a sense of how the Caribbean was before the mega-cruise ships and 600-room all-inclusive resorts moved in, jump on a flight to St Kitts then take the short boat transfer across to its quieter sister isle. In the 16 years I've been visiting, Nevis has barely changed and is still home to characterful, family-run hotels lost in the hills, such as The Hermitage and Montpelier Plantation, that have disappeared elsewhere."

If you're looking for somewhere a bit more spicier then go to the Spice Island — Grenada.

He wrote, "People still have time for a chat and the Grenadians genuinely want you to enjoy their homeland, which has a tremendous, mountainous interior where they cultivate spices, tropical fruits and the cacao beans used to create award-winning organic chocolate. Base yourself beside the two miles of well-maintained sands at Grande Anse Beach, where options include the luxury all-inclusive Spice Island Beach Resort and, just behind it, the more affordable Blue Horizons Garden Resort."

Finally, Jamaica proves to be a popular destination with good reason. The Caribbean island boasts some of the most stunning beaches in the world. It's Jamaica, mon!

He wrote, "Everyone flies in for the beaches, but it's the magnificent scenery inland that captivates me, including the World Heritage-listed Blue and John Crow Mountains which soar to 7,402ft and produce an outstandingly mellow coffee."