Cruise Ship Experts Reveals Five Things With Hidden Costs To Avoid On Board That They Don't Want You To Know

Cruise ship vacations are expensive, and spending often doesn't stop even after you get aboard. Although cruise ships advertise as all-inclusive vacations, they often come riddled with hidden costs.

Fortunately, cruise ship experts Don and Heidi Bucolo, the brain trust behind Eat Sleep Cruise revealed things you should avoid if you want to avoid spending extra dough. They call these the biggest ripoffs at sea. So if you have an upcoming trip, you may want to pay attention.

You should avoid paying out for the onboard photography service. While professional photographers promise to capture those precious special moments, the couple says that the photos often end up feeling too staged. They also carry a pretty hefty price tag. Instead, just use your phone to capture those precious moments instead.

They said, "Unless you're or celebrating another special event that warrants a professional photographer, you likely don't need to utilize the services of the ship's photography studio."

Cruise Ship Costs

You should consider skipping out on the art gallery auctions as well. The cruise ship experts call them a gimmick and that the paintings in question are often prints instead of originals. They wrote, "In my opinion, the art gallery is a money grab for the cruise line. It completely fleeces the passengers who end up buying an art piece."

You may be tempted to hit the spa on the ship for a day of relaxation. But the bill may stress you out more than any pampering can help with. They explained, "'I'd personally much prefer paying for a massage or haircut at home than going on a cruise and paying a premium - and spending precious time on the ship in a salon chair or a dark treatment room."

You can also save money by skipping out on that fancy bottled water. In fact, the experts say that bottled water is the same as what comes out of the tap. So just grab your own bottle and fill up at the sink.

Finally, many cruise ships offer casinos and gambling. However, they often offer low payouts and even poorer odds. Skip out on the allure of winning big and save what you have.

They explained, "Casinos are a huge moneymaker for the cruise lines. This is why anytime you find a ship that doesn't have a casino, it costs more than the average mainstream cruise (think Viking or Disney)."