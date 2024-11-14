Wild Video Shows Utter Chaos After Cruise Ship Tips 45 Degrees Like Titanic
Image via Getty
Wild Video Shows Utter Chaos After Cruise Ship Tips 45 Degrees Like Titanic

It may not have been the Titanic, but it certainly felt like it on this Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Passengers thought they were going to die after the ship ended up tipping 45 degrees.

A bad storm with 86 mph winds hit the cruise ship off the coast of Africa on November 7. Wild footage has surfaced the cruise ship showing the utter chaos that followed. The boat had 5,000 people on board, and many of them began panicking when the ship titled for three minutes.

One passenger Dan reflected on those agonizing moments.  He said, "When I left the pub I could hear screaming sounds, glasses were falling around and the cruise had started tilting. You can see a whole advertisement sign hit a guy and he saves himself and grabs his girlfriend. He was in a state of shock. I wondered if this was a normal thing but the more I heard people screaming that's when I got scared and had to turn the video off. It wasn't the full tilt you see in the video, but around half way. It was like the Titanic."

Cruise Ship Tilts

Dan and other passengers ended up holding onto each other and chairs around them. At the time, they thought the cruise ship was going to capsize into the sea.

It came as a big relief to Dan and the other passengers when the cruise ship finally settled back into place. Meanwhile, another passenger said her neighbor almost went into the sea.
Following the terrifying incident, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said: "During an unexpected wind gust near Tenerife, Spain, one of our sailings experienced sudden movement. One of our guests was injured and requires additional medical care, so the ship will make a call in Las PalmasSpain for a medical disembarkation. We are communicating these changes directly with our guests."

