One Person Dies And 100 Injured After Cruise Ship By 30 Foot Waves

A recent report examined exactly what happened on a cruise ship last November. After hitting a storm, one passenger died and 100 more people got injured after the cruise ship encountered 30 foot waves.

The incident happened on November 4, 2023. Saga vessel Spirit of Discovery encountered both 30 foot waves and force 11 winds in the Bay of Biscay. Eight people ended up in the hospital with one person dying from their injuries.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) released a report about about the incident. It found that the cruise ship canceled a visit to Las Palmas due to the storm. It changed directions to Las Palmas, but that port also closed due to the weather. The crew decided to head back to the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, the ship's safety systems activated causing the ship to suddenly stop.

It said: "At about 12.30 on 4 November, 2023, the passenger vessel Spirit of Discovery lost propulsion in heavy weather while crossing the Bay of Biscay. This led to the vessel moving violently while the crew restarted the vessel's propulsion. The propulsion issues, storm force conditions and vessel motions continued until the following morning. When Spirit of Discovery was able to continue its passage. During this period over 100 passengers were injured. Eight of the seriously injured passengers were taken directly to hospital on arrival at Portsmouth, England, one of whom later died from their injuries."

Cruise Ship Hits Storm

It continued: "The MAIB's investigation has considered all aspects of the accident to determine the causes. And circumstances of Spirit of Discovery's loss of propulsion in heavy weather and the on-board response, including analysis of the vessel's intended passage. Preparations for operating in heavy weather, the on-board response to passenger injuries and damage and the medical treatment of injured passengers."

Following the incident, Saga Cruises said in a statement: "Spirit of Discovery was sadly caught in the challenging weather conditions this weekend, as she started her return to the UK. The ship remained safe at all times but, due to the impact of the storm, some guests sustained injuries. All were treated immediately by onboard medical staff. While the weather is clearly beyond our control. We want to offer our sincere apologies to all those affected who are now safely back. Having sailed home in calmer seas."

Following the cruise ship disaster, the company issued refunds.