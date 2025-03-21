Influencer Chased Out Of The Pool By A Gang Of Angry Monkeys In Bananas Video

An online influencer went foul of a gang of monkeys while vacationing in Thailand. He caught the entire encounter on camera in a truly bananas video.

Influencer Kane Smith uploaded the video from his vacation on TikTok. Smith was relaxing in the pool, enjoying himself. That's when he realized that he was being watched and stalked by a gang of monkeys on the edge of the pool. "POV: One minute you're living the dream in Thailand...the next you're in a nightmare," Smith wrote on his video.

Very much like a panther stalking its prey, the monkeys began to move silently forward, closer to the influencer. Understandably, he was a bit freaked out by them. "Oh my f—-ing god," he says repeatedly. "No, go away." It would appear that the monkeys just wanted to drink some water from the pool. One even had a baby. But the influencer may have spooked them.

@kane_smith97 Honestly the scariest moment of my life?? I apologise for all the swearing.. kinda thought my life was about to end? Started off with one monkey and then a full gang suddenly appeared???#solotravel #firstvid #thailand??? ? original sound - Kane Smith

Monkeys Surround Influencer

"Don't come near me," Smith warned the animals. But it's clear that the animals weren't scared of the influencer. Unfortunately, Smith triggered the creatures by making a loud noise. They then proceeded to chase him out of the pool in a hilariously terrifying moment.

"Honestly, the scariest moment of my life ?? I apologize for all the swearing.. kinda thought my life was about to end," Smith captioned the video. "Started off with one monkey, and then a full gang suddenly appeared."

Smith later shared a follow-up video where he revealed that he survived his encounter with the primates. He said, "I'm here, I'm alive... I survived the monkeys."

According to the influencer, he ran into a random room to escape the monkeys. Fortunately, he didn't have any awkward encounters. He said, "I literally jumped into the first room. Luckily, it was open, and no one was in there. I don't know if it was like a conference room, but I jumped into the first room possible," he shared.

The monkeys ruined his time on the rooftop pool "talking to some friends and taking in the views because the views were incredible." Fortunately, it ends up just being a hilarious story.