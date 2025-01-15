Frustrated Farmers Don Bear Costumes To Fend Off Monkeys From Eating Their Crops

When life hands you lemons, make lemonade. I never really liked that saying but it has some truth to it. When life gives you a problem, make the best of it and solve it. In India, frustrated farmers are taking that approach, just altering it slightly. Instead, when life gave them monkeys they made bear costumes. Confused? I was at first too. Learn how these farmers had to resort to wearing bear costumes to fend off monkeys eating their crops.

Frustrated Farmers Don Bear Costumes In Makeshift Solution

Apparently, monkeys are a serious problem in Dhaurahra of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Northern India. Local farmers have filed several complaints about monkeys stealing and eating their crops. However, despite the complaints the village head, block officers, and forest officials have all refused to take action.

Rather than just sit back and wait for someone else to solve their problems, the village and the local farmers banded together. The NY Post shares that the villagers pooled together to raise enough money for the farmers. What was the money for, you may be wondering. Is it some state of the art, anti-monkey defense? In a way...yes.

With the money, the villagers purchased a bear costume. Now, the farmers take turns wearing it around their farms to scare off the monkeys eating their crops.

"Bear"ing The Burden Themselves

As farmers "bear" this burden of ridding the monkeys themselves they are trying to remain optimistic. Monkeys can be afraid of bears because bears are predators. So in theory, their logic in dressing as a large predator is sound. Additionally, the farmers are further educating themselves. Not just on the best way to don the costume but on best "methods to safeguard their crops from monkeys."

Hopefully after seeing their continued efforts, the village head or others in charge will come to their aid.