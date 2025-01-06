Escaped Spider Monkey Turns Up Still Wearing Pink Tutu

Police officers in Missouri got a rare call when an escaped spider monkey shows up in a pink tutu. Now this situation is just bananas!

Escaped Spider Monkey In A Pink Tutu Begs For Help

The NY Post shared that police received a call regarding an animal complaint. When arriving to the scene, police found an escaped spider monkey near Highway 21 and Highway M. The thing had fled from its home so fast that it was still in its pink tutu.

The Deputies shared the moment in a humorous Facebook post. The post read, "When they arrived, first-responding units found the subject was naked except for what appeared to be a tutu." Then, the post continued. "After careful negotiations and some coaxing, Deputies were able to get close enough to go 'hands on' with the subject and bring this bananas situation under control without incident."

The escaped spider monkey did not resist the help. In fact, the primate did just the opposite. An officer revealed that the monkey came up and tugged on an officer's pant leg, asking for assistance. The chosen officer squatted down and tried to offer the monkey comfort. Eventually, the animal was safely captured.

Where Did It Come From?

This is definitely not a typical day in the office and it had the officers wondering, where did this escaped spider monkey come from? Apparently, the monkey was staying in a nearby home when it managed to open the door and break free. The woman who was babysitting, or rather monkey-sitting, the animal called it in.

After police confirmed that the timeline matched up, they returned the monkey to the woman, pink tutu and all. However, it is unclear what will happen to the monkey and its owner. The NY Post shares that "spider monkeys are not permitted to be kept as pets in Missouri." They are considered "dangerous wild animals." With that information in mind, law enforcement may be coming into contact with this primate again really soon.