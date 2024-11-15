Texas Police Confiscated Influencer Brandi Botello's Pet Spider Monkey Jorgie Boy After DUI Crash

Texas police have confiscated the pet spider monkey, Jorgie Boy, of influencer Brandi Botello. This came after a DUI crash involving the social media personality.

Authorities found that the three-year-old primate was underweight, weigh just half of what he should have. Jorgie Boy also has tiny fractures in his bones as well. Officials believe that malnutrition caused the fractures. Right now, he's recovering at the Funky Monkey Ranch near Burleson, Texas. So basically, this is the opposite situation of Peanut the Squirrel.

Botello is begging for police to return her monkey, saying she wants Jorgie Boy back. Both were involved in a DUI crash on Saturday.

"These past few days have been the hardest days of my life, I'm devastated. I can't eat, I can't sleep, I can't sit still," she said. "I'm so used to waking up every morning with him hugging my face we do everything together we share food, we take baths together I'm willing to keep trying my hardest to get him back home. It breaks my heart knowing his probably caged up when he's never been in one before he's with me 24/7."

On Saturday, Botello was driving with Jorgie Boy asleep on her lap. That's when she hit the curb and ended up wrecking the vehicle. Authorities drew her blood at the hospital and charged her with a DUI. The influencer claims a drunk man was behind the wheel, and she moved to the driver's seat before authorities came.

Jorgie Boy Injured

In the wild, spider monkeys usually practice a vegan diet.

The influencer denied these claims. She said, "He's VERY well taking care of! I'm all he knows. Jorgie Boy has his own personality he's not a regular monkey he's very well known across the US. We always do giveaways for the public such as Friendsgiving at no cost to anyone. I threw him a birthday party which over 400 people attended also at no cost. I've tattooed his name across my back, I have his name engraved in my bracelet, I truly love him with all my heart."