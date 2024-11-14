New York Officials Call The Euthanization Of Peanut The Squirrel Necessary: "Only Did What The Protocol Is"

New York officials are standing beside their decision to euthanize both Peanut The Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon after seizing them. Results showed that neither animal had rabies after testing.

Officials are standing by the statement that an agent got bit by the squirrel while raiding the house. However, recent news showed that the Department of Environmental Conservation always planned to put both animals down. The state approved rabies testing days before the agency carried out the raid.

"Look, I realize people want to vent but at the end of the day. I think you have to realize the seriousness of a human contracting rabies," said Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss. "This is protocol from the state, turned down to the county and the County Health Department only did what the protocol is."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Backlash over the deaths of the animals have been immense. Moss and County Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti explained that DEC handled the search and seizure. However, New York state is the one who ultimately brought odwn the axe.

"There's a lot of data on rabies incubations of the time between exposure and when you have the disease in humans and our pets: Dogs, cats and ferrets," Buzzetti said. "That same scientific data does not exist for wildlife, thus rendering a confinement or isolation not applicable."

Backlash Over Peanut The Squirrel

Buzzetti said the tests were necessary even if they were negative.

"The concern is the raccoon, especially since it seems to be somewhat domesticated," Buzzetti said. "It could contribute to the rabies virus if it was incubating the virus to the humans or the squirrel without that act of aggression or some fight that would kill the squirrel."

This comes after the agency previously released a statement on the deaths of Peanut and Fred. They claimed that the squirrel bit an agent and the test had to be carried out as a result.

The Chemung County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are coordinating to ensure the protection of public health related to the illegal possession of wild animals that have the potential to carry the rabies virus," the statement read.

"On Oct. 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies. In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanized. The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician," the statement continued.