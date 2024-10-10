More Than 100 Raccoons Overtake A Person's Yard — Is This A Sign Of The Raccoon Apocalypse?

We've obviously had our eyes turned to Hurricane Milton and the devastation in Florida. But has the real apocalypse been secretly brewing in Washington state? I'm talking about the raccoon apocalypse, of course. They've already made their first attack! Run for the hills!

A Washington woman recently called the cops after being invaded by 100 armed robbers — wait, I mean 100 raccoons. Her yard was completely overwhelmed by the little trash pandas, preventing her from going inside. She really only has herself to blame. She admittedly has been feeding the raccoons for decades. Word quickly got around, and just like a high school party going out of control, they quickly invited their friends.

According to Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies, the woman has been feeding the animals for 35 years. But in the past six weeks, the number of masked bandits suddenly exploded. And they were hungry. Sheriff's office spokesperson Kevin McCarthy told 9News that he was surprised about the raccoon apocalypse

"Somehow the word got out in raccoon land, and they all showed up at her house expecting a meal," he said. "Nobody ever remembers being surrounded by a swarm of raccoons. This was a first."

Raccoon Apocalypse Now

Fortunately, this was a bloodless invasion this time. Nobody suffered any injuries. It's fortunate since the animals can carry diseases.

"I'd say it's been about the last month or so I've noticed it," Wendy Cronk, a neighbor, said." I've had several raccoons in the yard recently. My dogs have gotten in a scuffle several times with a raccoon. I've even had to take one of my dogs to the vet after tussling with a raccoon. And I've also noticed there's been a lot more hit raccoons up on the main road here."

"I just hope that somebody steps in and helps her take care of this problem ... and hopefully she'll quit doing it," she added.

Meanwhile, police directed the woman to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"At this point, it's been determined that the raccoons haven't committed any crimes," McCarty told the outlet. "It's pretty simple: Don't feed wild animals. When wild animals have a reliable food source, they're going to keep coming back to it. And that's what these raccoons did until the number of raccoons expecting a meal got out of hand."