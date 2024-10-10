Florida Homeowner Horrified To Find Giant Alligator In Kitchen Amid Hurricane Milton Floodwaters

Talk about making a bad situation worse. A Florida homeowner recently returned home during floodwaters from Hurricane Milton to find a giant alligator waiting for him. The reptile was in the people's kitchen.

It turns out that storm surges aren't the only issues and dangers that Florida residents are facing. In one TikTok, the family opens the door to find the very large gator standing there. "Holy sh-t," one yelled. Holy sh-t is right. The gator started to bare its teeth and turn towards the people. With water flooding in the house and around it, you're in the reptile's domain now.

Hurricane Milton Dangers

As you can imagine, the video drew a lot of reactions. One person wrote, "Thats a dad gaitor. I can tell because of how annoyed he is that you left the door open letting all his water out." Another wrote, "I can't tell if it's an alligator or a crocodile. Did he say, 'see you later' when you closed the door or 'in a while?'"

Another wrote, "You know that's some bad weather when the crocs come inside." Everyone is a comedian. But it's a very scary situation for the homeowner. It's not the only alligator encounter during the aftermath from Hurricane Milton.

Previously, biologist Christopher Gillette warned about the hidden dangers of alligators and snakes.

He wrote: "Gator safety during the hurricane!! Watch for snakes and gators in the floodwaters, stay safe and stay out of the water! The usual Gator safety talk, don't feed them, keep kids and pets away from the water, don't swim or wade in the water!

He also added, "The risk posed by wildlife in the flood waters is actually relatively low, you should really stay out because it'll be full of human sewage."

Meanwhile, you should also watch out for snakes after Hurricane Milton as well.

"There will be many displaced animals that people have to watch out for, including snakes on the ground," he explained to the outlet. "They can be easy to miss when they're among all of the fallen branches on the ground. People need to be really careful navigating areas in the aftermath."