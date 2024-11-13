Peanut The Squirrel Was Marked For Death Before Officials Ever Entered Home, New Bombshell Report Shows

The fallout around the deaths of Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon took a dramatic twist. It turns out both animals were marked for death by New York officials from the start. This throws the entire narrative by the Department of Environmental Conservation into question.

Results showed that neither Peanut nor Fred had rabies. "Results are negative," Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss told The New York Post. What's more, New York officials marked the animals for death before anyone ever stepped foot inside the house. State officials advised the county to euthanize the animals a week before agents raided the home of Mark Longo.

DEC later claimed that the squirrel bit an agent, requiring the need for the test. At the time, they wrote,"The Chemung County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are coordinating to ensure the protection of public health related to the illegal possession of wild animals that have the potential to carry the rabies virus."

"On Oct. 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies. In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanized. The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician," the statement continued.

Peanut The Squirrel Killed

However, the Department of Health recommended both animals be put down on October 23.

"Wildlife cannot be confined like domestic animals, and if there was an exposure, the animals would need to be tested for rabies," the State Department of Health wrote the county on Oct. 23. This contradicts the official narrative.

"I'm in utter shock," Longo said. "I'd like to give you a proper statement, but for now I'll just say 'Wow.'"

Prior to the raid, DEC sent a message to the county.

"DEC is aware of an individual in Chemung County who is known to illegally possess an adult gray squirrel and at least 4 young raccoons. They may also be in possession of other illegal wildlife species," the DEC said in a message to the county on Oct. 22. "We would like to know if the Health Department would recommend these animals be tested for rabies as a precaution for human safety."

The state health department confirmed the death sentence."Animal decap requested on: 10/30/24," read a rabies report.

Right now, there's an internal investigation into Peanut's death.

"I would ask the public to allow the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation the amount of time necessary to complete their investigation so that many of the public's questions can be answered," Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss said in a statement.