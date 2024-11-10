Peanut The Squirrel's Owner Says Officials Refuse To Release Rabies Test Results As DEC Confirms Internal Investigation

Days after the euthanization of Peanut the Squirrel, its owner is saying Department of Environmental Conservation officials won't release the test results. Officials euthanized both Peanut and Fred the Raccoon after taking them from Mark Longo's home. They claimed that they were concerned about rabies and had no choice but to put the animals down.

DEC confirmed that its conducting an internal investigation into the deaths of the two animals. "An internal investigation into the matter is ongoing, and we are reviewing internal policies and procedures to ensure we continue serving this core mission," a DEC spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Longo is questioning the official narrative. He said that officers wore gloves when they entered the home. So far, officials have refused to release any results from the animals or even the identity and status of the agent bit. It typically only takes around three days for results to come back, so the fact they haven't released the results is telling.

So far, the Governor of New York has also declined to comment on the results.

Peanut The Squirrel Dies

"You claimed rabies. . . but you haven't made a public comment on it?" Long said. "As a taxpayer, is my life and what you caused me not good enough to respond?"

There's increased political pressure on those in the state. Some question if the organization is trying to hide what happened to Peanut.

"They're realizing in hindsight, this got out of hand, they did not handle it well," state Sen. Dan Stec said. "I can't think of any legitimate or lawful reason to conceal the results of the rabies test. It's a matter of public health. Where is the state secret here? Whose interest are they protecting?"

Meanwhile, Longo confirmed that he plans on suing the organization. He questioned the legality of the organization raiding his home and putting down his animals. He pointed out that it was government oversight at its finest.

"What happened in my house, if you think that was an educational [action] — I don't know," Longo said. We'll keep up to date on Peanut and the stituation.