Internet Famous Peanut the Squirrel Euthanized After Being Seized, And I'm Heartbroken

I write about a lot of sad things as a journalist, but this one got to me. New York State officials chose to euthanize Peanut the Squirrel, the internet famous pet. They seized the animal from its New York home and killed it.

Department of Environmental Conservation agents seized the 7-year-old squirrel from its home. They also took Fred the raccoon as well. They decided to euthanize both animals to test for the presence of rabies after Peanut bit one of the agents.

Peanut's guardian Mark Longo took to Instagram to confirm that they killed his beloved pet. He said, "Peanut was the best thing that ever happened to us."

Peanut The Squirrel Is Dead

"RIP MY BEST FRIEND. Thank you for the best 7 years of my life. Thank you for bringing so much joy to us and the world. I'm sorry I failed you but thank you for everything," Longo wrote. According to the DEC, Peanut bit one of the agents while they attempted to confiscate the animal.

"The Chemung County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are coordinating to ensure the protection of public health related to the illegal possession of wild animals that have the potential to carry the rabies virus," the statement read.

"On Oct. 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies. In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanized. The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician," the statement continued.

Longo is heartbroken. He rescued Peanut after witnessing her mom get hit by a car in front of his home. He decided to move to New York last year to start a rescue operation. Longo used Peantu's internet fame to raise money. However, DEC seized the animals following anonymous complaints.

"Well internet, you WON," Longo wrote. "You took one of the most amazing animals away from me because of your selfishness. To the group of people who called DEC, there's a special place in hell for you."