Squirrel Bites Wolf Pup in Adorably Violent Video

"It's not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog," said some famous guy in history or whatever. But it turns out that that metaphor also applies to squirrels (or anything because it's a metaphor). A new video from the Voyageurs Wolf Project shows a wolf pup battling it out with a squirrel. And just when you think the squirrel is a goner, well, it gets its second wind.

Wolf bites squirrel and squirrel bites wolf

In the video, the wolf pup runs up and starts biting the squirrel, which at first appears severely wounded. The squirrel lays flat on the ground and the only sign of life is an occasional tail wag. However, the wolf is having trouble snatching the squirrel off the ground. From the camera's vantage point, it becomes clear that the squirrel has taken a jiu-jitsu guard position.

Then, the wolf uses its size to toss the squirrel to try to toss the squirrel. At this point, the video slows. The wolf looks startled and the scientists at the site say they believe that's when the squirrel decided to bite back, causing the wolf to loosen its grip, and the squirrel drops to the ground. However, the wolf goes in for one more attack and once the squirrel is in its mouth, the squirrel bites once again. This one really startles the wolf as it throws the squirrel into the air. The acrobatic animal flips multiple times before hitting the ground.

And then that's the end of it. The wolf tosses the squirrel one more time, but this time, it's right in front of the trail cam. The squirrel looks limp and its mouth is covered in blood. So what did we learn? I don't really know.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project, a project started by the University of Minnesota to study wolves at Voyageurs National Park, began recording wolves in 2017. Researchers publish videos on their social media channels often highlighting new findings about wolf behavior, such as wolf fishing in the winter months.