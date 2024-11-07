Peanut The Squirrel's Owner Plans To Sue After Animal Was Euthanized, Wants To Have A Funeral

Peanut The Squirrel may be gone, but its owner isn't prepared to give up the fight. Mark Longo is planning to sue after the Department of Environmental Conservation took the squirrel away and euthanized it.

The organization claimed it was testing for rabies after the animal bit one of the agents during their investigation of the home. Longo is lawyering up against the organization. He also wants to give Peanut a proper funeral.

"I'm hoping to give him a proper burial," Longo told The New York Post. "But seven days later the body hasn't been returned. No results of rabies tests have been given."

According to DEC, the organization put both Peanut and Fred the Raccoon down to test for rabies. Longo said the government violated his home and freedom.

"This is much bigger than a squirrel and a raccoon. This is about government overreach," he said. "We want justice for what transpired at my home. You violated my home. You assassinated my animals."

Peanut The Squirrel Euthanized

Longo raised Peanut for seven years after rescuing the animal as just a baby. The squirrel gained a big social media presence that allowed Longo to move to New York and start an animal sanctuary. However, DEC agents raided his home following an anonymous complaint. Longo said that no one notified him they were putting Peanut down.

"I got wind of my animals being murdered through a news station," Longo said. "I, as a New York State citizen, got my animals murdered by my own government. And my own government couldn't call me to tell me what happened. I had to read it in a newspaper.

"Somebody needs to be held accountable for the massive overreach in power," he added.

Longo has lawyered up with Nora Marino as his representative. He wants to put an end to this kind of abuse of power.

"If it's happened to you — if you know anyone it's happened to — please reach out, we need to call for action," Longo said. "What is stopping average Joe from calling and complaining about your neighbor now? If you complain enough are you able to get a search warrant? When does it end?"

Longo is still in shock in a lot of ways.

"This should have never happened to begin with. But in a way, I'm glad it did. Because it gave Peanut the voice to shed light on what's going on in our government," he said.