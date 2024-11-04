Peanut The Squirrel's Owner Shares Heartbreaking Video Of Happier Times After Viral Squirrel Euthanized

Following the unexpected demise of internet sensation Peanut The Squirrel, owner Mark Longo is reflecting on happier times with his little buddy.

Longo shared a heartbreaking video of Peanut on Instagram. It showed some of the happier times that the two shared together. New York officials euthanized both Peanut and Fred the Raccoon after seizing them from Longo's home. They seized the animals following complaints about them. The squirrel ended up biting one of the agents, and officials chose to euthanize both animals to test for rabies.

The decision has caused outrage and backlash.

Longo blasted New York officials for euthanizing Peanut and Fred. He wrote, "Well internet, you WON. You took one of the most amazing animals away from me because of your selfishness. To the group of people who called DEC, there's a special place in hell for you. Today at 10am Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024... The NY State DEC showed up to my house and took Peanut. He was TAKEN to the EUTHANIZED."

He continued, "Im in shock, disbelief, and disgusted to the people who did this to, PNUT. For the last 7 years, Peanut has been my best friend. He's been the center of my world and many of yours for so long, I don't know how to process this, emotionally. Last year we moved to NY in hopes of starting a NONPROFIT animal rescue in PNUT's Name."

Peanut The Squirrel's Legacy

Longo also vowed that Peanut's memory will live forever. He wrote,"@pnuts_freedom_farm will forever live in PNUT's memory. With over 350 rescues, we've relied heavily on PNUT and his internet family to gather donations to help more animals. I don't even know how will continue to fundraise for this nonprofit. I'll be taking a break from social media for a bit. To the people who did this... THANK YOU for breaking apart a family and crushing any hopes of our nonprofit to survive. I want to thank those who have stuck by up for the last 7 years to watch peanut and his antic.I will set up a fundraiser for those who want to donate in Peanuts name. I'll never give up on this nonprofit or those who fell in love with peanut. Thank you all. Mark Longo."

Meanwhile, New York officials also released a statement as well.

"The Chemung County Department of Health and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are coordinating to ensure the protection of public health related to the illegal possession of wild animals that have the potential to carry the rabies virus," the statement read.

"On Oct. 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies. In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanized. The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician," the statement also continued.