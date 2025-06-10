Carnival Cruise Line Bans Another Item For Safety Reasons And Passengers Are Confused

Cruise lines are constantly updating their terms and rules, leaving guests feeling somewhat unsettled. One such cruise line is the Carnival Cruise Line. They recently banned another item, claiming it was for safety reasons. However, the recent ban has left several passengers feeling confused as to what they are and are not allowed to bring aboard.

Carnival Cruise Line Bans Item For Safety Reasons

When considering items banned for safety reasons, most people envision weapons. Knives, guns, or something that could easily inflict pain or wound another person. However, this item, which the cruise line banned for safety reasons, is far less deadly. Carnival Cruise Line has prohibited the use of handheld fans. However, the ban is more specific than that. The use of these fans is not forbidden throughout the entire ship. Instead, the ban applies explicitly to the nightclub or any indoor dancing space.

In addition to this, beverages are also not allowed on any of the ship's dance floors either. Now the beverages I can get behind. I cannot tell you how annoying it is to be dancing around and constantly have your shoe sticking to the dance floor because someone spilled their sweet, sticky drink. Additionally, the last thing I want to worry about when busting a move is slipping on some spilled liquid and exerting myself a little harder than I intended.

However, I will admit that I was initially confused about the ban on handheld fans. What safety reasons were they concerned about other than someone going hog wild and hitting someone over the head with the fan?

What Are The Reasons Behind This Safety Concern?

LadBible shares the safety concerns that Carnival Cruise Line is concerned about. As it turns out, they are concerned bout people hitting others with the fan. Although not in the way you may be thinking. A new trend on TikTok has emerged for the song "Boots On The Ground." In this trend, people perform a specific dance, which also involves waving a handheld fan and coordinating its movement with the dance.

Naturally, the cruise line had its hesitations about a bunch of people in close proximity, swinging fans around one another. Therefore, the use of these fans on the dancefloors is now prohibited. However, to help eliminate confusion, the cruise line spoke out against the ban. Carnival's Brand Ambassador, John Heald, clarified that this ban only applies to the traditional, non-electric folding fans. So, if you're hot by the pool and want to cool off, you're more than welcome to use a battery-powered fan.

Additionally, the ban on handheld fans only applies to indoor dance floors, making it a very specific restriction. If you are fanning yourself in your room or on the sun deck, unless you are using it to beat someone, you should be fine.