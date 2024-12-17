Terrifying Moment A Super Yacht Smashed Into A Cruise Liner

An expensive super yacht slammed into a giant cruise liner off the coast of the Bahamas, and the video is gaining plenty of traction online.

According to the Sun, the collision happened in Nassau Harbor. Namely, it was the Royal Caribbean's "Allure," and a yacht called the "Aurora" which rocked into one another.

Reportedly, the Aurora is 121-feet in length, and weighed a whopping 414 tons. Moreover, the super yacht is said to cost upwards of 10 million euros. Regardless of the impressive structure, or hefty price tag, the yacht stood no chance when it rammed into the Allure.

Apparently, the Allure cost 1.2 billion dollars when it was originally constructed. The ship weighs over 225,000 tons, and is over 1,100-feet long. To put it simply, the Allure is a massive cruise ship, and towered over the Aurora.

In the video of the collision, the Aurora is seen veering diagonally toward the cruise liner. Eventually, the yacht slammed into the side of the cruise ship, with a crunching impact. The impact was devastating for the Aurora. The radar dome was sheered off the vessel, and debris was scattered upon the yacht's sun deck.

The yacht accommodates up to ten guests in five staterooms. A private master suite sits on the main deck, and a skylounge hosts an 80-inch TV. That is all to say, the vessel is quite luxurious, and its collision with the Allure is quite an unfortunate event.

Luckily, of the 6,800 passengers onboard the Allure, nobody was injured. Those onboard the Aurora at the time of the crash were also able to make it out unscathed. The Allure itself was able to to depart Nassau only 40 minutes after the wreck. The Aurora on the other hand remains docked in Nassau, awaiting repairs.

Expensive Super Yacht Slams Into Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship In Nassau

This collision, while certainly noteworthy, is not the first time a super yacht has been in the news this year. In August, the super yacht named the Bayesian sunk off the coast of Sicily. Notably, seven people died when the Bayesian sank, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch. Lynch was celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges at the time of the disaster.