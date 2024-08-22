British Tech CEO's Daughter Still Missing After Superyacht Sinking

All of the bodies of those who went missing during the sinking of a superyacht have been found except for one. Search crews still haven't found the daughter of British tech CEO Mike Lynch.

They pulled Lynch's body from what remains of his $40 million superyacht. However, his daughter is still missing. 18-year-old Hannah was aboard the doomed ship when it went under the sea off the coast of Italy. A strong storm ended up sinking the vessel. In total, six people went missing following the storm with five bodies found.

Search teams have been investigating the sunken yacht for the past few days. But their recovery efforts have been hampered by the depths of the water. The superyacht is submerged 160 feet down.

"We would need a crystal ball to know when we'll be able to find the next body," said Luca Cari, spokesperson for the fire rescue service. "It's very difficult to move inside the wreckage. Moving just 1 meter can take up to 24 hours."

Search teams first discovered the body of Ricardo Thomas after the boat sank. From there, they found the remains of New York City attorney Christopher Morvillo and his wife, Neda. They also found Morgan Stanley exec Jonathan Bloomer and his wife, Judy. Meanwhile, Lynch's wife and 14 others managed to survive the sinking, escaping from the vessel before it went under.

Superyacht Sinks

Lynch had been celebrating an acquittal in a fraud case. "We are still working on it," Giuseppe Petrone, the national director of Italy's firefighting department divers, told the Guardian. "We should be able to recover the sixth body today."

Meanwhile, experts weighed in on why the superyacht sank.

Gabriele Bruni, a veteran sailor, said: "An open hatch on a large ship like the Bayesian can withstand the entry of small amounts of water but, in the case of strong storms, it wouldn't prevent the entry of large amounts of water."

"It seems plausible to me that the water entered from somewhere," Bruni added. "Otherwise, a boat like this wouldn't have sunk so quickly."

"It's clear that a lowered keel would have provided more stability to the sailboat in case of strong winds," Bruni also said. "However, it should also be noted that these vessels often cannot lower the mobile keel completely, especially when near a port. A keel with a depth of 10 meters could easily get stuck among the rocks on the seabed."