Tornado Strikes Yacht Leaving 1 Dead And Six Missing

While exploring ocean waters in Sicily on a yacht seems like a relaxing way to spend the day, it was far from relaxing for this group of people. A tornado hit the area early Monday morning, causing the superyacht to capsize. This resulted in the death of one of the passengers and left six others still missing. KTLA 5 reports on the terrifying events as the tornado strikes the yacht.

Tornado Strikes Yacht In Sicily

According to the NY Post, this 160-foot luxury superyacht had 22 people aboard on August 14 when they left the Sicilian port of Milazzo. Twelve of those passengers were guests, while the remaining ten were crew members. The superyacht anchored near port when the violent storm rolled in.

The storm was so powerful that it sank the yacht, and searchers found one body near the wreck. Authorities believe that the body belongs to the yacht's chef. Fortunately, authorities have reported only one fatality so far. Rescuers have saved 15 people, including a 1-year-old child. However, while many people were saved, six are still missing. Two of those six individuals are American citizens.

Among the missing is also the ship's owner, British tech tycoon Mike Lynch. However, a source told CNN that Mr. Lynch's wife was one of the fifteen rescued. Of the fifteen that were rescued, eight have been hospitalized.

A Terrifying Experience

CNN also reports that the tornado was a small waterspout. In addition to that waterspout that struck Monday, other strong storms brought heavy rainfall on Sunday. While the Coastguard had warned against strong winds in the area, the yacht was still out at sea.

One of the survivors of the event spoke to CNN about the traumatic moments when the tornado struck the yacht. She told them:

"In two seconds I lost the baby in the sea, then I immediatley hugged her again amidst the fury of the waves. I held her tightly, close to me, while the sea was stromy."

Many rescue crews flooded the area in an attempt to save passengers from the wreck. These crews included helicopters, rescue boats, fire rescues, and more. Rescuers saved the captain of the ship, along with others.

What Causes Tornados?

With this tragic event, it is essential to understand what causes tornados. According to the National Weather Service, tornados are caused by the following:

"The key atomspheric ingredients that lead to tornado potential are instability - warm moist air near the ground, with cooler dry air aloft and wind shear - a change in wind speed and/or direction with height."

There is also often a misconception that tornados only form over land. Waterspouts, the type of tornado that struck this yacht, are tornados that form over a body of water. While waterspouts are less severe than land tornados, they can cause much damage to boats, like the damage inflicted when the tornado strikes the superyacht in this latest news story.

The Natural Museum of History in Utah states:

"Waterspouts can overturn boats, damage larger ships, do significant damage when hitting land, and kill people. The National Weather Service will often issue special marine warnings when waterspouts are likely or have been sighted over coastal waters, or tornado warnings when waterspouts can move onshore."

How To Stay Safe

While we all hope that a tornado never strikes our yacht or boat, the National Weather Service does have advice on how to stay safe if you encounter a waterspout. They say it is best to avoid the waterspout by moving at a 90-degree angle to its apparent movement. Do not get closer to it; the closer you get, the more dangerous it becomes.

Also, always be aware of local weather and listen to any warnings or advisories so you can try to prevent yourself from being on the water at a dangerous time.