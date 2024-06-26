New Jersey Man Dies Trying To Warn Kids About Lightning Storm On The Beach

A New Jersey man sprang into action when he realized a severe lightning storm was approaching the beach. Sadly, he died trying to warn a group of kids playing in the water about the brewing storm. Lighting struck the man on a Jersey Shore beach on Sunday.

Patrick Dispoto, 59, was out. He had reached safety when he saw a storm coming. The New Jersey man chose to leave the J Street Beach at Seaside Park in Ocean County with his girlfriend, Ruth Fussell, according to News 12 New Jersey. However, he suffered a moment of conscience. He grew concerned for the children playing in the water because all of the lifeguards were gone for the day.

"He said, 'I'll be right back.' I said, 'You have no business going back,'" Fussell told the outlet. "He says, 'I'm just going to warn these kids because the sky is going to open. I'm just going to warn these kids, one minute.' I said, 'No.'" However, Dispoto never returned. His attempts to warn the children ended in his own death.

Lightning Kills Man