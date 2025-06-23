Hotel Faces Backlash As It Uses Endangered Animals For Unique Guest Experience

A hotel in China faces backlash after using endangered animals for unique guest experiences. While animals can be adorable and guest-attracting magnets, most people agree that using them in any capacity for entertainment is wrong. However, many guests who have stayed at this hotel report lovely experiences with the adorable red panda. So, does getting a special wake-up call from this endangered animal warrant the backlash that this hotel is facing? Let's dig deeper.

Hotel In China Faces Backlash After Using Endangered Animals For Wake-Up Calls

If you've ever stayed in a hotel before, I'm sure you've received a wake-up call. You know the ones? On the days when you think you won't wake up in time, you schedule someone to call you to ensure you're up. Typically, it results in a shrill ring that jars you awake. Then, you are met with someone on the other end of the line with a cheery disposition who tells you it is time to get out of bed. Now imagine that scenario, but a whole lot cuter and fluffier.

While most hotels are known for things like customer service or their spa, the Lehe Ledu Liangjiang Holiday Hotel is known for something special. They are known for their adorable red pandas. That's right, while you stay at this hotel, you can receive a special wake-up call from one of these lovable creatures. People Magazine shares that the hotel has four red pandas, and when you stay there, you can book an experience with one of them. Travel influencers have flocked to social media to share their unique experiences with endangered animals.

In one video, a woman shares the adorable moment when the red panda enters her room in the morning. She feeds it from her palm as it comes right up onto her bed. Then she gets to live out one of my dreams and gives him a lovely little pet. Unfortunately for her, he seemed more interested in the apple she was feeding him than in becoming friends with her. While this woman was enjoying her time, not everyone thinks this experience is as cute as she does.

Cruelty Or Cute?

The hotel has started to face backlash over the use of red pandas at their establishment. After all, red pandas are an endangered animal. People Magazine shares that the local forest bureau has even gotten involved. They ordered "an immediate pause on any activities involving close contact" with the red pandas at the hotel. However, many of the comments under this woman's video were loving and positive. It seems that the majority of people there think the experience is adorable and that no harm is coming to the animal.

What do you think? Should this hotel face backlash for using endangered animals in guest experiences? Or are these adorable little guys being well cared for and loved, just with a few extra pets and apple slices?