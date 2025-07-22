Chimpanzees are incredible creatures. Many people are fascinated by them due to their similarities with humans. Others have a healthy dose of fear towards them, due to particularly violent encounters. However, regardless of which side of the fence you fall on with this great ape, you have to admit they are pretty remarkable. Here are 10 mind-blowing facts about chimpanzees that will make you fall in love with them.

1. Chimpanzees Are Extremely Social

The Center for Great Apes shares that "Chimpanzees are the most social of all of the apes." While some apes live in small groups, chimps can live in communities of between 15 and 120 individuals. Talk about a big family!

2. Daily Grooming Is About More Than Keeping Clean

Chimpanzees, like humans, enjoy staying clean. However, rather than a shower, they groom one another. Although staying clean is a primary function of grooming, it is not the only function. Grooming also serves as a social function, helping to calm and comfort one another. Additionally, it helps solidify bonds within the group.

3. Chimpanzees Have A Long Mother-Infant Dependency Period

Similar to humans, chimps have a long mother-infant dependency period. Female chips have a gestation period of eight to nine months. Then, after birth, infants will nurse from their mother for five years. Afterward, they stay with their mother for several more years and even learn to help take care of their younger siblings.

4. They Are Incredibly Similar To Humans

Next on our list of mind-blowing facts about chimpanzees is one you were probably aware of. Most people know that these great apes are similar to humans, but did you know just how similar? According to National Geographic Kids, "The DNA of chimps and humans is 98.5% the same." That truly is incredible! Not only do they have similar DNA, but chimpanzees also share many other features in common with us. For example, they have expressive faces, big toes, and hands that can grasp.

5. Chimpanzees Are Wildly Intelligent

After humans, chimpanzees take the top spot for the most intelligent primate. They have incredible methods of communicating with one another, including the use of gestures, facial expressions, and various vocalizations.

6. They Are Not Picky Eaters

Another one of those fun facts about chimpanzees is that they are not picky eaters. While fruit is their top choice of meal, they will still chow down on things like leaves, flowers, and seeds. Additionally, they will munch on bird eggs, insects, and even other animals. They truly are opportunists. Some chimps even eat up to 200 different kinds of food! Talk about a varied palette.

7. Chimps Are Experts At Using Tools

Opposable thumbs and hands that can grasp can do wonders! Because of these two abilities, chimpanzees are adept at using tools. Scientists have observed them cracking open nuts with rocks, fishing out insects from nests with sticks, and even using giant leaves as umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain.

8. Chimpanzees Can Catch Human Illnesses

Treehugger shares this surprising fact. They wrote, "In 2013, an outbreak of respiratory disease occurred in a group of chimps in Uganda's Kibale National Park. Five of the 56 chimps died due to the disease." After recovering a body of one of the deceased chimps and performing an autopsy, researchers discovered that it was rhinovirus C that caused the illness and death. That virus is the primary cause of common colds in humans.

9. They Like Things Tidy

Funny, isn't it? When imagining facts about chimpanzees, I am sure this one did not come to mind. However, it is true. Chimps like to keep their nests clean and tidy. You may be surprised to find that they keep things tidier than you do. In fact, Treehugger shared the results of a study that proved "chimps' nests are less likely to harbor bacteria as compared to human beds." That doesn't make me want to snuggle up under my blankets tonight. The main reason for this is that they build a new nest each night, which helps prevent bacteria from accumulating.

10. They Are Endangered

Like many great species in the world, our closest living relatives are endangered. Additionally, their population continues to decline. Humans remain one of the greatest threats to these spectacular creatures through acts such as poaching and the degradation of habitat quality due to human interference. Additionally, infectious diseases are contributing to their demise. Not to mention that despite its being illegal, across the globe, people continue to capture, kill, and consume chimpanzees. Hunting remains the greatest threat to their existence.