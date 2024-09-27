Chimp Snatches 8-Month-Old From Mother's Arms And Brutally Kills Her

It was a devastating day for a mother in West Africa as a chimp snatched and killed her 8-month-old baby. Locals argue that the scientists who have been studying the chimp are to be blamed. Regardless of who is to blame, the results were horrifying.

Chimp Kills 8-Month-Old Baby

While chimpanzees may seem cute and cuddly they can also be deadly. That was the case in Boussou, West Africa where a chimp brutally killed a baby. Unilad shares "Chimpanzees in the area have long been a point of interest for tourists and academics after they were first observed using stone hammers and anvils to chop up their food."

Scientists have been drawn to the chimps that live near the Nimba Mountains for their clever behavior and use of these tools. However, those clever use of tools proved to be deadly in this past encounter. Friday, September 20 one of the chimps in the area snatched an 8-month-old baby directly out of it's mother's arms.

Then, the chimp took the baby into the forest and brutally killed her. Those who were at the scene told the media they believed the infant angered the chimp by trying to use its tools.

While scientists have been studying the chimps in this area for years with no incidents, this day there was the incident of a lifetime. The chief researcher at the Bossou institute said that he thinks the issue is that chimpanzees "no longer fear humans." That lack of fear lead to this chimp killing a baby.

Chimp Behavior

The expert then continued on that it is not know if chimps attack more due to anger or excitement. He stated,

"It is not clear if the accidents are as a result of food or excitement. It is similar behavior to how chimps treat one another. If they are excited they cannot control their behavior."

Regardless of the reasoning, this chimp's behavior lead to outrage as the chimp killed an 8-month-old baby. Some argue that the way the chimp kills the baby is more horrific than the fact that it killed it. A Facebook video shared that the little girls body was found about two miles from the Nimba Mountain Reserve, and witnesses claim she was eviscerated.

Furthermore, it is believed that the chimp used his tools to maim and kill the baby. The same tools that drew scientists to observe the chimp. Now, angry locals are blaming the scientists who have been studying the animals. Thoughts and prayers go out to the child's loved ones during this most difficult time.