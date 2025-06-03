There are a variety of animals in the animal kingdom. Some are small, some are large. Some are tough, and some are timid. Some are adorable, and some are downright terrifying. However, in today's article, we will focus on one specific characteristic: intellect. Here are 15 of the smartest animals in the world

1. Humans

I know, I know, eye roll. While I recognize that we are officially classified as animals, I secretly dislike including us in any animal listings. However, it is true. We are not at the top of the food chain due to our athletic abilities. While we may make some stupid decisions, our ability to learn from past experiences, adapt to new situations, and handle abstract concepts puts us at the top.

2. Dolphins

Dolphins are arguably one of the smartest animals in the world. Not only are they highly capable of learning, but they are also great at mimicry. They work well together and have even been shown to adapt to avoid human behavior. Additionally, they have been known to use tools to manipulate their surroundings, such as using sponges for protection against coral when they search for food.

3. Chimpanzees

When thinking of the smartest animals, most people probably imagine chimps or some sort of ape. Chimpanzees are one of the best-studied animals, and they often prove their intellect to us. Seeing as they share 99 percent of our DNA, it should come as no surprise that they are so smart.

4. Elephants

Big body means big brains, am I right? Well, not always, but in the case of the elephant, their intellect is just as massive as their size. Measuring neurons is just one of the methods that scientists use to measure intelligence. In terms of neurons, the elephant far surpasses us. Humans have around 86 billion neurons in their brains, whereas the graph from Ultimate Kilimanjaro shows the elephants have around 257 billion. Add that to their incredible memory, and it is no wonder they made the list.

5. Ravens

Honestly, these birds creep me out. I think it is because they are associated with negative omens in many cultures. However, they are among the smartest animals in the world. Sentientmedia shares that "Ravens have better planning skills than human toddlers."

6. Pigs

I know this one surprises many people. I don't understand why many of us assume pigs are stupid, but that is not true. In fact, Purdue University's Center for Animal Welfare Research even proved that pigs can play video games!

7. Crows

Another creepy bird that makes it onto the list of smartest animals is the crow. Despite being an omen of death, these birds continuously display signs of intelligence. Not only have they seamlessly adapted to urban environments, but they have continuously shown their ability to create tools, such as bending a twig. Additionally, they are able to identify people or animals who may pose a threat to them.

8. Octopuses

Eight legs, more like eight brains! Okay, the octopus actually has nine brains, but who is counting? I mean, you have to be smart if you have nine brains, right? They are skilled escape artists and excel at utilizing tools from their surroundings. Sentientmdeia even shares that they have been known to carry around the " tentacles of the deadly jellyfish, Portuguese man o' war, as a weapon."

9. Rats

Again, probably not the first animal you think of when imagining the smartest animals in the world. However, rats may surprise you. After all, it is one of the primary reasons they are frequently used in research. Multiple experiments have proven their ability to learn from the past and apply it to future experiments.

10. Dogs

That's right, your little fur baby is among the smartest animals in the world. While some breeds may exhibit more intelligence than others, all dogs can learn commands, recognize human emotions, and solve problems. HowStuffWorks shares that "Psychologist and canine expert Stanley Coren found that the average dog can learn over 165 words."

11. Horses

This makes me happy because horses are one of my favorite animals. While many may underestimate them, specific research shows that horses communicate with humans based on the information they believe that person has. If that doesn't suggest intellect, I don't know what does.

12. Orcas

Orcas, also known as killer whales, are definitely among the smartest animals in the world. Not only do they possess large brains, but they also use echolocation, experience complex emotions, and communicate effectively with one another. Additionally, their pod behaviors show they are adept at organizing.

13. Hyenas

Although they are more well-known for their laugh-like sound, hyenas are also quite intelligent. They exhibit complex social behaviors and possess a profound understanding of these social relationships. Additionally, they are skilled decision-makers.

14. Sea Lions

HowStuffWorks shares that after researchers began studying sea lion brains, they discovered something interesting. They found that "sea lions have specialized brain regions for processing sensory input from their whiskers, similar to the whisker-related brain areas in mice and rats."

15. Koalas

Last but not least on our list of the smartest animals in the world, we have koala bears. Like some of the others on this list, koalas can predict what will happen based on past experiences. A good example is that while they are good swimmers, they have learned that hitching a ride on passing boats is a faster and more convenient way of travel.