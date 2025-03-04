Man With A Mullet Decides To Fight A Sea Lion In Bizarre Video

Alcohol can make people do crazy things. Although I have to admit, I have never heard of it giving someone the courage to take on a full grown sea lion. However, this man with a mullet has decided to prove me wrong. Watch as this man brazenly decides he wants to fight a sea lion.

Man Decides To Fight A Sea Lion

While sea lions are not typically aggressive towards humans, they are not an animal that you want to mess with. Whiskey Riff shares details on these animals' massive size. Sharing how"male sea lions can weigh between 600 and 900 pounds." Not to be underestimated, females still weigh between "200 and 300 pounds." Additionally, sea lions "can range from six to seven feet long as adults."

I don't know about you, but I have no desire to take on a seven foot, 600 pound animals. No...thank you. However, the liquid courage pumping through this mullet man's brain supposedly made him think differently. It made this man so confident that he chose to fight a sea lion. The video begins with the man antagonizing the sea lion from a small boat ramp. People in the background are egging him on. Clearly they were excited to watch him make a fool of himself.

Before engaging in this heated combat, the mullet man had a serious question. "They're not attracted to blood, are they? Serious question...they don't like blood?" I guess he was confusing the mammal with a great white? Not sure if he would have been dumb enough to try to fight that animal as well. Regardless, once he was reassured he dove into the water after the animal.

He splashes water into the innocent creature's face, which enrages it. The sea lion opens its mouth and barks at the man before lunging towards him. However, the gentle giant chose pacifism and decided to swim off. Unfortunately, this mullet man wasn't through with his shenanigans yet. He chased after the sea lion and tried to climb on top of its back.

The sea lion jumped out of the way and snapped at the imbecile in warning once again. The man fell into the water and the sea lion swam off. The poor thing was probably just looking for some fish and instead it found this insane man who wanted to fight it.

The Internet Is Team Sea Lion

I don't know who this man was trying to impress...but he was unsuccessful. The internet seemed to be unanimous in thinking that this man was an idiot and completely in the wrong. Here are some of the comments left underneath the video.

"Was anyone else hoping he got bit or was it just me?"

"Damn. I was hoping the sea lion would dunk the human at least once."

"It's illegal to harass animals. Hope someone finds him and fines him."

"Surely this is illegal?"